MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 17, 2020
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Winterhawks (11)
moose jaw warriors
portland winterhawks
by
Portland Winterhawks
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
1:42
Milos Roman
vancouver giants
WHL Hat Trick: Milos Roman, Vancouver Giants
6 hours ago
2:35
reece newkirk
portland winterhawks
WHL Hat Trick: Reece Newkirk, Portland Winterhawks
6 hours ago
0:39
Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
WHL Highlight of the Night: Sunday, February 16, 2020
7 hours ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Winterhawks shine bright in sunset game
7 hours ago
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (3) at Blazers (5)
1 day ago
spokane chiefs
tri-city americans
Highlights: Chiefs (6) at Americans (4)
1 day ago