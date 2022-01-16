MENU
January 16, 2022
Highlights: Warriors (1) at Pats (7)
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
by
Western Hockey League
More News
3:17
medicine hat tigers
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Tigers (2)
4 mins ago
2:57
kamloops blazers
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Blazers (2) at Winterhawks (5)
7 mins ago
0:12
Save of the Night
kamloops blazers
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 16, 2022
23 mins ago
0:42
WHL Highlight of the Night
regina pats
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 16, 2022
24 mins ago
4:31
everett silvertips
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (3) at Silvertips (6)
53 mins ago
3:31
brandon wheat kings
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Hitmen (2) - OT
1 hour ago