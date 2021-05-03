MENU
NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU + ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
May 3, 2021

Highlights: Tigers (6) at Hurricanes (2)

lethbridge hurricanes medicine hat tigers
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
4:59
Highlights: Cougars (5) at Giants (2)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Chiefs (2) OT
2 hours ago
0:27
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: May 2, 2021
2 hours ago
0:23
WHL Save of the Night presented by Real Canadian Superstore: May 2, 2021
2 hours ago
0:25
WHL Highlight of the Night: May 2, 2021
2 hours ago
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Thunderbirds (5)
9 hours ago