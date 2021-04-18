MENU
April 18, 2021
Highlights: Tigers (5) at Rebels (2)
medicine hat tigers
red deer rebels
by
Red Deer Rebels
More News
4:58
kelowna rockets
prince george cougars
Highlights: Rockets (7) at Cougars (5)
49 mins ago
5:16
saskatoon blades
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (3) at Blades (2) SO
2 hours ago
5:00
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (1) at Wheat Kings (4)
2 hours ago
2:08
portland winterhawks
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (1) at Winterhawks (3)
2 hours ago
3:23
edmonton oil kings
lethbridge hurricanes
Highlights: Hurricanes (6) at Oil Kings (5) SO
2 hours ago
0:29
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night
kelowna rockets
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 17, 2021
2 hours ago