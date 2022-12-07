MENU
December 7, 2022
Highlights: Tigers (4) at Oil Kings (2)
edmonton oil kings
medicine hat tigers
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:26
lethbridge hurricanes
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (2) at Hurricanes (7)
2 mins ago
3:30
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
Highlights: Blazers (3) at Royals (0)
12 mins ago
1:34
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Thunderbirds (3) at Chiefs (0)
16 mins ago
0:26
Save of the Night
edmonton oil kings
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 6, 2022
38 mins ago
0:37
WHL Highlight of the Night
prince george cougars
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 6, 2022
38 mins ago
whl alumni
whl scholarship
WHL Scholarship paying dividends for alumnus Ballman
11 hours ago