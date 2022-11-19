MENU
November 19, 2022
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Blades (4) – OT
medicine hat tigers
saskatoon blades
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:27
lethbridge hurricanes
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (2) at Hurricanes (3) - SO
5 hours ago
5:03
kelowna rockets
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (3) at Rockets (10)
5 hours ago
4:11
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Cougars (9) at Royals (1)
6 hours ago
4:08
brandon wheat kings
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Oil Kings (5)
6 hours ago
3:58
calgary hitmen
tri-city americans
Highlights: Hitmen (3) at Americans (4) - OT
6 hours ago
4:17
everett silvertips
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Silvertips (1) at Winterhawks (4)
7 hours ago