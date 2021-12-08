MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 8, 2021
Highlights: Tigers (2) at Pats (4)
medicine hat tigers
regina pats
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
0:31
WHL Highlight of the Night
kamloops blazers
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 8, 2021
2 hours ago
0:20
Save of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 8, 2021
2 hours ago
3:06
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Wheat Kings (1) at Warriors (2)
4 hours ago
WHL US Priority Draft
Western Hockey League completes 2021 U.S. Priority Draft
12 hours ago
CHL Top 10
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: WHL takes five of 10 spots
16 hours ago
4:28
kelowna rockets
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Rockets (1) at Thunderbirds (2) - SO
1 day ago