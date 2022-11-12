MENU
November 12, 2022
Highlights: Thunderbirds (7) at Chiefs (2)
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:42
medicine hat tigers
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (5) at Tigers (4) - SO
2 hours ago
4:05
portland winterhawks
victoria royals
Highlights: Winterhawks (5) at Royals (1)
3 hours ago
3:46
everett silvertips
tri-city americans
Highlights: Silvertips (4) at Americans (3)
3 hours ago
0:31
WHL Highlight of the Night
regina pats
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 11, 2022
3 hours ago
0:39
Save of the Night
victoria royals
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 11, 2022
3 hours ago
3:24
edmonton oil kings
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Raiders (4)
5 hours ago