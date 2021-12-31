MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 31, 2021
Highlights: Thunderbirds (6) at Chiefs (2)
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
by
Spokane Chiefs
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:05
calgary hitmen
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Tigers (3)
1 min ago
5:23
vancouver giants
victoria royals
Highlights: Giants (3) at Royals (7)
5 mins ago
3:39
prince albert raiders
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Raiders (4) at Blades (6)
8 mins ago
0:27
WHL Highlight of the Night
saskatoon blades
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 30, 2021
50 mins ago
0:33
Save of the Night
edmonton oil kings
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 30, 2021
58 mins ago
4:04
brandon wheat kings
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at Wheat Kings (2) – SO
2 hours ago