MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 4, 2020

Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Hurricanes (4) — OT

lethbridge hurricanes seattle thunderbirds
Lethbridge Hurricanes
by
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Blades (4) at Rebels (3) — OT
25 mins ago
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Tigers (5)
31 mins ago
Raiders acquire Karki from Silvertips
1 hour ago
Highlights: Raiders (0) at Wheat Kings (1)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Pats (5) at Broncos (7)
3 hours ago
Rosters announced for 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
7 hours ago