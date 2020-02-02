MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 2, 2020
Highlights: Thunderbirds (4) at Winterhawks (3) — SO
portland winterhawks
seattle thunderbirds
by
Portland Winterhawks
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Royals end East Division road trip on high note in Moose Jaw
2 hours ago
2:26
prince george cougars
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (3) at Cougars (2)
3 hours ago
kelowna rockets
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Rockets (0) at Chiefs (6)
4 hours ago
0:45
Highlight of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, February 1, 2020
4 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at Tigers (3)
5 hours ago
lethbridge hurricanes
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Blades (3)
5 hours ago