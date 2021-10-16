MENU
HITMEN @ REBELS - 1:00PM MT ON CBC
October 16, 2021
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Thunderbirds (4) – OT
everett silvertips
seattle thunderbirds
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
2:49
medicine hat tigers
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Tigers (0) at Blades (4)
12 hours ago
6:34
calgary hitmen
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (8) at Hitmen (1)
12 hours ago
4:31
kamloops blazers
kelowna rockets
Highlights: Blazers (2) at Rockets (4)
13 hours ago
2:29
edmonton oil kings
lethbridge hurricanes
Highlights: Hurricanes (0) at Oil Kings (4)
13 hours ago
3:58
Winnipeg ICE
regina pats
Highlights: ICE (4) at Pats (2)
13 hours ago
2:09
moose jaw warriors
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Raiders (1)
13 hours ago