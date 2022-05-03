MENU
May 3, 2022

Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Giants (6)

2022 WHL Playoffs everett silvertips vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars - May 2, 2022
5 hours ago
0:54
WHL Highlight of the Night - May 2, 2022
5 hours ago
0:25
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - May 2, 2022
5 hours ago
Upstart Giants head to Kamloops for second-round series against Blazers
6 hours ago
Classic rivalry on tap as Winterhawks gear up for Thunderbirds in second round of WHL Playoffs
6 hours ago
54 WHL Alumni listed on 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters
15 hours ago