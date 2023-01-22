MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 22, 2023
Highlights: Royals (5) at Rockets (1)
kelowna rockets
victoria royals
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
5:08
calgary hitmen
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (2) at Hitmen (4)
7 hours ago
0:47
brandon wheat kings
edmonton oil kings
Highlights: Wheat Kings (2) at Oil Kings (0)
7 hours ago
3:20
medicine hat tigers
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (4) at Tigers (3) - OT
8 hours ago
3:38
Winnipeg ICE
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (0) at ICE (6)
8 hours ago
0:29
WHL Highlight of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 22, 2023
9 hours ago
0:26
Save of the Night
brandon wheat kings
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 22, 2023
10 hours ago