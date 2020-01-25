MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 25, 2020

Highlights: Royals (3) at Wheat Kings (6)

brandon wheat kings victoria royals
Brandon Wheat Kings
by
Brandon Wheat Kings
