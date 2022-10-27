MENU
October 27, 2022
Highlights: Royals (2) at Rebels (6)
red deer rebels
victoria royals
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
4:15
lethbridge hurricanes
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Broncos (5)
8 hours ago
3:09
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Pats (1)
8 hours ago
0:41
WHL Highlight of the Night
red deer rebels
WHL Highlight of the Night - October 26, 2022
8 hours ago
0:24
Save of the Night
moose jaw warriors
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 26, 2022
8 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
seattle thunderbirds
Thunderbirds acquire WHL rights to defenceman Luke Prokop
2 days ago
2023 NHL Draft
43 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List
2 days ago