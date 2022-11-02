MENU
November 2, 2022

Highlights: Royals (1) at Hurricanes (5)

lethbridge hurricanes victoria royals
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Celebrity coaches and ticket information announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
38 mins ago
3:44
Highlights: Silvertips (4) at ICE (5)
8 hours ago
4:09
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Thunderbirds (6)
8 hours ago
4:19
Highlights: Americans (4) at Raiders (5)
8 hours ago
2:41
Highlights: Giants (3) at Tigers (2) - OT
9 hours ago
0:29
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 1, 2022
9 hours ago