January 29, 2022
Highlights: Royals (1) at Blazers (6)
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
by
Western Hockey League
3:50
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Rockets (6) at Giants (0)
8 hours ago
3:34
red deer rebels
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (2) at Rebels (4)
8 hours ago
3:28
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Thunderbirds (7) at Chiefs (0)
14 hours ago
2:16
portland winterhawks
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Winterhawks (4)
14 hours ago
2:40
everett silvertips
tri-city americans
Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Americans (0)
14 hours ago
6:41
Winnipeg ICE
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: ICE (4) at Warriors (5) - SO
15 hours ago