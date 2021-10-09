MENU
October 9, 2021
Highlights: Rockets (3) at Royals (6)
kelowna rockets
victoria royals
by
Victoria Royals
prince george cougars
vancouver giants
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Giants (6)
4 hours ago
4:17
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Chiefs (3)
4 hours ago
1:37
edmonton oil kings
swift current broncos
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Broncos (1)
5 hours ago
2:10
medicine hat tigers
red deer rebels
Highlights: Tigers (4) at Rebels (2)
5 hours ago
4:01
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (2) at Warriors (3)
5 hours ago
0:27
WHL Highlight of the Night
vancouver giants
WHL Highlight of the Night: October 8, 2021
5 hours ago