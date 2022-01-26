MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 26, 2022
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Broncos (2)
red deer rebels
swift current broncos
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
5:17
kelowna rockets
victoria royals
Highlights: Rockets (4) at Royals (3) – SO
2 hours ago
5:00
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (2) at Thunderbirds (8)
2 hours ago
0:13
Save of the Night
red deer rebels
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 25, 2022
3 hours ago
0:24
WHL Highlight of the Night
regina pats
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 25, 2022
3 hours ago
3:56
prince albert raiders
regina pats
Highlights: Raiders (0) at Pats (4)
3 hours ago
3:18
edmonton oil kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (8) at Oil Kings (1)
3 hours ago