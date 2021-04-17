MENU
NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU + ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
April 17, 2021
Highlights: Rebels (2) at Tigers (4)
medicine hat tigers
red deer rebels
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
4:38
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Cougars (5) at Royals (2)
7 hours ago
4:00
everett silvertips
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Thunderbirds (3)
7 hours ago
4:55
Winnipeg ICE
swift current broncos
Highlights: Broncos (4) at ICE (5)
7 hours ago
0:25
Highlight of the Night
everett silvertips
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 16, 2021
8 hours ago
0:41
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night
victoria royals
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 16, 2021
8 hours ago
4:28
RE/MAX WHL Top 10
RE/MAX WHL Top 10: April 16, 2021
17 hours ago