MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 31, 2022

Highlights: Rebels (2) at Tigers (3)

medicine hat tigers red deer rebels
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:42
Highlights: Americans (0) at Winterhawks (8)
9 hours ago
2:52
Highlights: Thunderbirds (2) at Silvertips (4)
9 hours ago
Highlights: Blazers (5) at Giants (2)
11 hours ago
0:20
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 30, 2022
11 hours ago
0:11
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 30, 2022
11 hours ago
2:40
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Blades (0)
12 hours ago