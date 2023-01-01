MENU
January 1, 2023
Highlights: Raiders (5) at Pats (2)
prince albert raiders
regina pats
by
Western Hockey League
More News
2:50
edmonton oil kings
lethbridge hurricanes
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Oil Kings (2)
4 hours ago
4:08
calgary hitmen
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Hitmen (3)
4 hours ago
0:35
Save of the Night
edmonton oil kings
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 1, 2023
4 hours ago
0:30
WHL Highlight of the Night
prince albert raiders
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 1, 2023
4 hours ago
0:45
WHL Hat Tricks
red deer rebels
WHL Hat-Tricks - Kai Uchacz
6 hours ago
prince george cougars
Cougars captain Samson signs entry-level contract with NHL's Flyers
10 hours ago