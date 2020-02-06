MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 6, 2020

Highlights: Raiders (4) at Tigers (3) — OT

medicine hat tigers prince albert raiders
Medicine Hat Tigers
by
Medicine Hat Tigers
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
