MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 19, 2022

Highlights: Raiders (1) at Oil Kings (4)

edmonton oil kings prince albert raiders
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:14
Highlights: Royals (3) at Cougars (5)
2 hours ago
3:04
Highlights: Hitmen (4) at Pats (3) – SO
2 hours ago
0:17
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 18, 2022
2 hours ago
0:05
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 18, 2022
2 hours ago
Thunderbirds defenceman Knazko named to Slovak Olympic roster
15 hours ago
3:21
Highlights: Raiders (7) at Rebels (3)
1 day ago