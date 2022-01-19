MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 19, 2022
Highlights: Raiders (1) at Oil Kings (4)
edmonton oil kings
prince albert raiders
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:14
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (3) at Cougars (5)
2 hours ago
3:04
calgary hitmen
regina pats
Highlights: Hitmen (4) at Pats (3) – SO
2 hours ago
0:17
WHL Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 18, 2022
2 hours ago
0:05
Save of the Night
calgary hitmen
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 18, 2022
2 hours ago
2022 winter olympic games
seattle thunderbirds
Thunderbirds defenceman Knazko named to Slovak Olympic roster
15 hours ago
3:21
prince albert raiders
red deer rebels
Highlights: Raiders (7) at Rebels (3)
1 day ago