November 13, 2022
Highlights: Pats (2) at Blades (5)
regina pats
saskatoon blades
by
Western Hockey League
3:45
calgary hitmen
everett silvertips
Highlights: Hitmen (6) at Silvertips (3)
8 hours ago
4:32
prince george cougars
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (4) at Cougars (6)
9 hours ago
0:38
WHL Highlight of the Night
prince george cougars
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 13, 2022
10 hours ago
0:40
Save of the Night
saskatoon blades
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 13, 2022
10 hours ago
1:00
WHL Hat Tricks
prince george cougars
WHL Hat-Tricks - Riley Heidt
12 hours ago
4:25
Winnipeg ICE
brandon wheat kings
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at ICE (8)
1 day ago