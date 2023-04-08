MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 8, 2023
Highlights: Pats (2) at Blades (4)
2023 whl playoffs
regina pats
saskatoon blades
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
6:28
2023 whl playoffs
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Hitmen (5) at Rebels (6) - OT
7 hours ago
3:09
2023 whl playoffs
prince george cougars
Highlights: Cougars (6) at Americans (2)
8 hours ago
2:42
2023 whl playoffs
everett silvertips
Highlights: Winterhawks (0) at Silvertips (5)
8 hours ago
2023 whl playoffs
red deer rebels
Rebels advance to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien
8 hours ago
0:51
2023 whl playoffs
WHL Highlight of the Night
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 7, 2023
9 hours ago
0:14
2023 whl playoffs
Save of the Night
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 7, 2023
9 hours ago