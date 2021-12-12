MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 12, 2021

Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at ICE (5)

Winnipeg ICE edmonton oil kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
2:20
Highlights: Giants (2) at Royals (5)
3 hours ago
3:49
Highlights: Blazers (2) at Cougars (3)
3 hours ago
5:22
Highlights: Chiefs (3) at Winterhawks (7)
4 hours ago
4:04
Highlights: Tigers (4) at Rebels (3) - SO
4 hours ago
5:40
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Rockets (4)
5 hours ago
0:25
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 11, 2021
5 hours ago