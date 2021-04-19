MENU
NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU + ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
April 19, 2021
Highlights: Oil Kings (5) at Hurricanes (3)
edmonton oil kings
lethbridge hurricanes
by
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
5:28
prince albert raiders
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (4) at Raiders (3)
7 hours ago
4:17
kamloops blazers
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (4) at Kamloops (0)
8 hours ago
3:54
everett silvertips
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Winterhawks (2) at Silvertips (6)
9 hours ago
0:22
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night
Tristen Nielsen
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 18, 2021
9 hours ago
0:29
Highlight of the Night
braden schneider
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 18, 2021
9 hours ago
Public Health
Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results
17 hours ago