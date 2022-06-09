MENU
GAME 4 @ SEATTLE - 7:05 PM PT ON TSN 3
June 9, 2022

Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at Thunderbirds (2)

2022 whl championship edmonton oil kings seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Sandman Hotels WHL 3 Stars - June 8, 2022
3 hours ago
1:17
WHL Highlight of the Night - June 8, 2022
3 hours ago
0:29
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - June 8, 2022
3 hours ago
Oil Kings net late winning goal in Game 4 victory over Thunderbirds
3 hours ago
5:25
2022 WHL Championship Series Game 4 Post-Game – Edmonton Oil Kings
3 hours ago
5:15
2022 WHL Championship Series Game 4 Post-Game – Seattle Thunderbirds
3 hours ago