GAME 4 @ SEATTLE - 7:05 PM PT ON TSN 3
June 9, 2022
Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at Thunderbirds (2)
2022 whl championship
edmonton oil kings
seattle thunderbirds
by
Western Hockey League
