MENU
LOG IN TO CHL TV FOR FREE COVERAGE OF THE #WHLDRAFT
December 9, 2021

Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at ICE (2)

Winnipeg ICE edmonton oil kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
4:25
Highlights: Giants (1) at Blazers (7)
6 mins ago
3:33
Highlights: Rockets (3) at Silvertips (5)
11 mins ago
3:00
Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Hurricanes (3) - SO
19 mins ago
0:31
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 8, 2021
10 hours ago
0:20
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 8, 2021
10 hours ago
4:02
Highlights: Tigers (2) at Pats (4)
10 hours ago