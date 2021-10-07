MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
October 7, 2021

Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Hurricanes (1)

edmonton oil kings Highlights lethbridge hurricanes
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Veteran defenceman Van Impe traded from Tigers to Thunderbirds
3 hours ago
Blades deal forward Patrician to Royals
8 hours ago
Time to get Kraken: Seattle NHL franchise benefitting local WHL sides
8 hours ago
Senators prospect Greig named Wheat Kings captain
9 hours ago
0:14
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 6, 2021
10 hours ago
2:16
Highlights: Pats (2) at ICE (5)
10 hours ago