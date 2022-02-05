MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
February 5, 2022
Highlights: Oil Kings (1) at Blades (6)
edmonton oil kings
saskatoon blades
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
0:44
WHL Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
WHL Highlight of the Night - February 4, 2022
1 min ago
0:38
Save of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - February 4, 2022
6 mins ago
6:09
prince george cougars
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Thunderbirds (7)
29 mins ago
2:19
kelowna rockets
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Rockets (4) at Chiefs (1)
33 mins ago
3:31
lethbridge hurricanes
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (4) at Hurricanes (5)
51 mins ago
2:36
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Winterhawks (6) at Americans (0)
1 hour ago