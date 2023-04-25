MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 25, 2023

Highlights: ICE (8) at Warriors (2)

2023 whl playoffs Winnipeg ICE moose jaw warriors
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Winnipeg ICE advance to Eastern Conference Championship
9 hours ago
0:26
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 24, 2023
10 hours ago
0:41
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 24, 2023
10 hours ago
Thunderbirds netminder Milic named WHL Goaltender of the Week
18 hours ago
Ducks prospect Zellweger named WHL Player of the Week
18 hours ago
3:18
Highlights: Blades (5) at Rebels (3)
2 days ago