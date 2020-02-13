MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 13, 2020

Highlights: ICE (8) at Broncos (3)

Winnipeg ICE swift current broncos
Swift Current Broncos
by
Swift Current Broncos
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Wheat Kings (5) at Blades (1)
7 mins ago
Hurricanes storm into Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
5 hours ago
Everett Silvertips extend head coach Dennis Williams through 2022-23
7 hours ago
Hitmen to host Talk Today game Wednesday in partnership with CMHA Calgary
7 hours ago
1:47
Saskatchewan's Kozun named Canada West WHL Graduate of the Month
11 hours ago
WHL announces Academic Spotlight for January
13 hours ago