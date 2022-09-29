MENU
September 29, 2022

Highlights: ICE (6) at Raiders (2)

Winnipeg ICE prince albert raiders
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Tampa Bay Lightning
1 hour ago
0:41
WHL Highlight of the Night - September 28, 2022
13 hours ago
0:29
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - September 28, 2022
13 hours ago
Five WHL games featured on CHL on TSN.ca digital broadcast schedule
19 hours ago
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Seattle Kraken
21 hours ago
Blades bolster blueline with addition of Gustafson from Rebels
23 hours ago