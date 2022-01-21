MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 21, 2022
Highlights: ICE (5) at Raiders (2)
Winnipeg ICE
prince albert raiders
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
4:00
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Winterhawks (5) at Americans (3)
9 mins ago
2:36
calgary hitmen
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hitmen (5) at Broncos (2)
1 hour ago
whl alumni
WHL mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, WHL Champion & Hockey Hall of Famer
2 hours ago
3:01
WHL top 10
WHL Top 10 - January 21, 2022
10 hours ago
What We're Watching - January 21, 2022
13 hours ago
WHL Radio Show
WHL Radio Show - January 21, 2022
14 hours ago