MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 28, 2021
Highlights: ICE (4) at Wheat Kings (5) – OT
Winnipeg ICE
brandon wheat kings
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
medicine hat tigers
prince george cougars
Tigers, Cougars, Blades swing three-way deal
3 hours ago
0:17
WHL Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 27, 2021
11 hours ago
0:35
Save of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 27, 2021
11 hours ago
2:52
lethbridge hurricanes
swift current broncos
Highlights: Hurricanes (2) at Broncos (4)
12 hours ago
7:11
edmonton oil kings
regina pats
Highlights: Oil Kings (5) at Pats (6)
12 hours ago
3:03
prince albert raiders
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (4) at Raiders (1)
12 hours ago