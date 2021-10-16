MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
October 16, 2021

Highlights: ICE (4) at Pats (2)

Winnipeg ICE regina pats
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
2:45
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Thunderbirds (4) - OT
7 mins ago
2:49
Highlights: Tigers (0) at Blades (4)
15 mins ago
6:34
Highlights: Rebels (8) at Hitmen (1)
19 mins ago
4:31
Highlights: Blazers (2) at Rockets (4)
27 mins ago
2:29
Highlights: Hurricanes (0) at Oil Kings (4)
37 mins ago
2:09
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Raiders (1)
47 mins ago