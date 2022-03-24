MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
March 24, 2022

Highlights: ICE (4) at Blades (2)

Winnipeg ICE saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Hurricanes sign first-round selection Tristen Doyle
4 hours ago
0:54
#CHLKTP Post-Game - Matthew Savoie
6 hours ago
1:51
#CHLKTP Post-Game - Jagger Firkus
6 hours ago
Warriors star Firkus leads Team White to victory at 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game
15 hours ago
4:57
Highlights: Rockets (3) at Royals (4)
15 hours ago
0:50
WHL Highlight of the Night - March 23, 2022
15 hours ago