MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 20, 2023

Highlights: ICE (3) at Warriors (2) – OT

2023 whl playoffs Winnipeg ICE moose jaw warriors
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:49
Highlights: Blazers (3) at Winterhawks (2)
4 hours ago
4:21
Highlights: Thunderbirds (8) at Cougars (2)
5 hours ago
3:13
Highlights: Blades (4) at Rebels (2)
5 hours ago
Seattle Thunderbirds advance to 2023 Western Conference Championship
6 hours ago
0:30
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 19, 2023
6 hours ago
0:38
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 19, 2023
6 hours ago