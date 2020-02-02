MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 2, 2020

Highlights: ICE (1) at Oil Kings (4)

Winnipeg ICE edmonton oil kings
Edmonton Oil Kings
by
Edmonton Oil Kings
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at Tigers (3)
38 mins ago
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Blades (3)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Raiders (4) at Broncos (1)
1 hour ago
Highlights: Royals (7) at Warriors (2)
2 hours ago
2:15
Highlights: Rebels (0) at Hitmen (5)
2 hours ago
1:06
Cross Hanas scores another lacrosse-style goal for the Portland Winterhawks
3 hours ago