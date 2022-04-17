MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 17, 2022
Highlights: Hurricanes (3) at Hitmen (2) – OT
calgary hitmen
lethbridge hurricanes
by
Western Hockey League
regina pats
Bedard authors yet another incredible chapter as Pats star becomes youngest to score 50 goals in a WHL season
2 hours ago
6:09
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Pats (7)
4 hours ago
red deer rebels
whl awards
Arshdeep Bains becomes first player of South Asian descent to win Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL Scoring Champion
5 hours ago
0:37
WHL Highlight of the Night
regina pats
WHL Highlight of the Night - April 17, 2022
5 hours ago
0:27
Save of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 17, 2022
5 hours ago
4:49
spokane chiefs
victoria royals
Highlights: Chiefs (4) at Royals (2)
23 hours ago