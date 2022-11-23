MENU
November 23, 2022
Highlights: Hurricanes (2) at ICE (1)
Winnipeg ICE
lethbridge hurricanes
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
ICE host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network Wednesday
1 hour ago
0:17
Save of the Night
Winnipeg ICE
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 22, 2022
17 hours ago
0:16
WHL Highlight of the Night
lethbridge hurricanes
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 22, 2022
17 hours ago
CHL Top 10
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 8
1 day ago
2023 NHL Draft
Trio of WHL skaters given updated ratings by NHL Central Scouting
2 days ago
Winnipeg ICE
whl player of the week
ICE forward Benson named WHL Player of the Week
2 days ago