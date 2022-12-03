MENU
December 3, 2022

Highlights: Hurricanes (2) at Americans (4)

lethbridge hurricanes tri-city americans
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:36
Highlights: Giants (0) at Blazers (3)
7 hours ago
3:09
Highlights: Royals (1) at Winterhawks (3)
7 hours ago
3:01
Highlights: Broncos (4) at ICE (3)
7 hours ago
2:57
Highlights: Tigers (4) at Hitmen (3)
7 hours ago
4:24
Highlights: Pats (5) at Cougars (1)
8 hours ago
3:21
Highlights: Blades (4) at Rebels (3) - OT
8 hours ago