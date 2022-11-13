MENU
November 13, 2022

Highlights: Hitmen (6) at Silvertips (3)

calgary hitmen everett silvertips
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:17
Highlights: Pats (2) at Blades (5)
8 hours ago
4:32
Highlights: Giants (4) at Cougars (6)
9 hours ago
0:38
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 13, 2022
9 hours ago
0:40
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 13, 2022
9 hours ago
1:00
WHL Hat-Tricks - Riley Heidt
11 hours ago
4:25
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at ICE (8)
1 day ago