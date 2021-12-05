MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 5, 2021

Highlights: Hitmen (3) at Rebels (4) – OT

calgary hitmen red deer rebels
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
4:09
Highlights: Silvertips (1) at Winterhawks (7)
1 hour ago
4:59
Highlights: Rockets (4) at Blazers (3)
23 hours ago
5:38
Highlights: Thunderbirds (2) at Chiefs (3) - OT
24 hours ago
3:28
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at Tigers (1)
24 hours ago
4:28
Highlights: Giants (6) at Silvertips (5)
24 hours ago
0:46
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 4, 2021
1 day ago