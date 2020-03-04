MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 4, 2020

Highlights: Hitmen (3) at Raiders (8)

calgary hitmen prince albert raiders
Prince Albert Raiders
by
Prince Albert Raiders
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
0:23
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
19 mins ago
Highlights: Broncos (2) at Tigers (5)
60 mins ago
Highlights: Warriors (4) at Pats (7)
1 hour ago
Chiefs' Smith named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
5 hours ago
2:27
Calgary's Alfaro putting himself on the best path at home
6 hours ago
Blades to honour former general manager & head coach Lorne Molleken
7 hours ago