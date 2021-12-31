MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 31, 2021

Highlights: Hitmen (2) at Tigers (3)

calgary hitmen medicine hat tigers
Medicine Hat Tigers
by
Medicine Hat Tigers
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
5:23
Highlights: Giants (3) at Royals (7)
4 hours ago
3:39
Highlights: Raiders (4) at Blades (6)
4 hours ago
4:16
Highlights: Thunderbirds (6) at Chiefs (2)
4 hours ago
0:27
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 30, 2021
5 hours ago
0:33
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 30, 2021
5 hours ago
4:04
Highlights: Oil Kings (3) at Wheat Kings (2) – SO
6 hours ago