MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
March 16, 2022

Highlights: Hitmen (0) at ICE (4)

Winnipeg ICE calgary hitmen
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:34
Highlights: Blades (2) at Rebels (5)
2 mins ago
3:12
Highlights: Silvertips (3) at Chiefs (0)
12 mins ago
5:08
Highlights: Americans (1) at Thunderbirds (5)
25 mins ago
2:59
Highlights: Warriors (7) at Wheat Kings (1)
33 mins ago
1:14
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - March 15, 2022
44 mins ago
0:46
WHL Highlight of the Night - March 15, 2022
44 mins ago